Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

