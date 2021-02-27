Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

