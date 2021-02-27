Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.90. 322,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

