Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $41,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,056 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

