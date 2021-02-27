Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,214 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of ExlService worth $38,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

