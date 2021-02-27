Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,416 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PulteGroup worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

