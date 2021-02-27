Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.33 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 524.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $47,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FOX by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

