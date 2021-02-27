Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $45,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

