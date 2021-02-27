Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.12 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $39,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of PENN opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

