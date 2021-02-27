Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 237,778 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $44,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.