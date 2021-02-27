Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Primo Water updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
PRMW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.