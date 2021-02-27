Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Primo Water updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

PRMW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

