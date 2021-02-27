Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $610.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.13 million and the lowest is $606.48 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Truist boosted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. 137,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,301. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

