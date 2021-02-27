Primecoin Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $14,575.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,275,394 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.