Presima Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Inc. decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up about 2.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.25% of CubeSmart worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in CubeSmart by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

CUBE stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

