PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in PPG Industries by 169.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

