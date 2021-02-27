Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.48 EPS.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.92. 255,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

