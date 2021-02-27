Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 0.9%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.34 ($0.23). Approximately 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

