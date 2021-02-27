Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

PLTK stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Playtika has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

