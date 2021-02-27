PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $72,030.96

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $72,030.96 and approximately $462.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00718977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041409 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

