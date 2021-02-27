Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 1,312,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,302,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.