Plancorp LLC Sells 156 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

