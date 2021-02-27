Plancorp LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 34,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

AMGN opened at $224.92 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

