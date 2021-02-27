Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

