Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,000. Fusion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 6.2% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned 3.83% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $11.68 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

