Piper Sandler Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.72.

UTZ opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

