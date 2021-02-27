Piper Sandler Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE TRGP opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.