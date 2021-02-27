PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.05 and last traded at $102.07. 124,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 92,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

