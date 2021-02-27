Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $5.88 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Pillar has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $181,366.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.