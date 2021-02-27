PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $344,398.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

