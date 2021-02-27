Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Photronics updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

Photronics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 750,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

