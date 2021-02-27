PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

