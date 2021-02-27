PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.