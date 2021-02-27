PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.
NYSE:PTR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20.
About PetroChina
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
