PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

NYSE:PTR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

