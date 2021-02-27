PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $34.47. 731,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 325,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

