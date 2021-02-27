Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Personalis updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PSNL traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

