Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Personalis updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
PSNL traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.
In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.