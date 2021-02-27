Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 8.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.84. 1,182,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,788,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.