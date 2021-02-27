Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.94 million.Perficient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. 350,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

