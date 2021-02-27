Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

