Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
NYSE PAG opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $69.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
