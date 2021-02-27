Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

