Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.94.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$32.36 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.