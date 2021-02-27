PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 316,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCTI shares. TheStreet upgraded PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

