PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 64.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
