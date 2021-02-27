PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 64.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

