PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBFX. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $11.49 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.