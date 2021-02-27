PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of PBF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

