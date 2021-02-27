Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

