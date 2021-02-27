Paul Arenson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Stock

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) insider Paul Arenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £1,390,000 ($1,816,043.90).

Shares of STP opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Friday. Stenprop Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.84 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £394.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

