Patron Price Reaches $0.0019 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $742,664.08 and $2,187.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.30 or 0.00719543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00028775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

