Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 7,505 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE MMP opened at $41.67 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

