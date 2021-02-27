Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 77 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of VRSK opened at $163.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

