Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.