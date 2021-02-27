Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rollins were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.